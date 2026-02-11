Previous
2026-02-11 just paper by mona65
Photo 3300

2026-02-11 just paper

Needs to be in this flash of red month,... a brochure folded into forms and shapes.

week N°2: forms and shapes
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
You do these so well, it's very effective in the b/w
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact