Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3300
2026-02-11 just paper
Needs to be in this flash of red month,... a brochure folded into forms and shapes.
week N°2: forms and shapes
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
3478
photos
308
followers
58
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Taken
11th February 2026 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper-art
,
mw-paper-art
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
,
mw-2026
Jennifer
ace
You do these so well, it's very effective in the b/w
February 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close