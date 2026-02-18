Sign up
Previous
Photo 3307
2026-02-18 the great grater
On of my many graters, I use in my kitchen. To go very well for structures and patterns.
For the flash of red month: week N°3, structures. where I try to find things in my kitchen.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
1
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
3485
photos
308
followers
58
following
906% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
18th February 2026 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grater
,
kitchenalia
,
mw-kitchenalia
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
February 18th, 2026
