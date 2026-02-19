Previous
Next
2026-02-19 circles of air by mona65
Photo 3308

2026-02-19 circles of air

Just a whisk,...

For flash of red month, week N°3 structures found in my kitchen.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great PoV.
February 20th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Nice and shiny. I like the bokeh behind.
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact