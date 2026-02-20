Sign up
Photo 3309
2026-02-20 the quiet leak of time
Time keeps slipping through my fingers like sand through a sieve, no matter how tightly I try to hold it.
For flash of red month, week N°3, structures found in my kitchen
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that's been my resolution for the past few years,...
3487
photos
308
followers
58
following
Tags
kitchenalia
,
sieve
,
mw-kitchenalia
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
Kathy
ace
I like the title. It's thought provoking.
February 21st, 2026
