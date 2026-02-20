Previous
2026-02-20 the quiet leak of time by mona65
Photo 3309

2026-02-20 the quiet leak of time

Time keeps slipping through my fingers like sand through a sieve, no matter how tightly I try to hold it.

For flash of red month, week N°3, structures found in my kitchen
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
906% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like the title. It's thought provoking.
February 21st, 2026  
