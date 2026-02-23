Previous
2026-02-23 mood level 15 by mona65
2026-02-23 mood level 15

Mood level 15, out of 10, because the Dolomites handed us blue sky, powder snow and a full dose of alpine mischief.

For flash of red mont. Week 4: mood / evoking emotions. 😉 Well I do it my way and show my emotion. My landscape evoke emotions mainly for skiers, so I am carving outside the line.
Beautiful
Lovely high-key contours and sunburst.
