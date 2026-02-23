Sign up
Photo 3312
2026-02-23 mood level 15
Mood level 15, out of 10, because the Dolomites handed us blue sky, powder snow and a full dose of alpine mischief.
For flash of red mont. Week 4: mood / evoking emotions. 😉 Well I do it my way and show my emotion. My landscape evoke emotions mainly for skiers, so I am carving outside the line.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Tags
mw-italy
,
mw-sella
,
mw-dolomites
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 23rd, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely high-key contours and sunburst.
February 23rd, 2026
