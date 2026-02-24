Sign up
Photo 3313
2026-02-24 the air was alive
Spectacular drama in the Dolomites today: fierce winds, magnificent clouds, and snow swirling off the cliffs. Surprisingly mild, though. Another superb ski day. And the mood is somewhere up at sky level.
For flash of red month: week 3 mood / emotions 😉
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that's been my resolution for the past few years,...
3491
photos
308
followers
58
following
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
Views
13
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
24th February 2026 11:22am
Exif
View Info
mw-italy
,
mw-sella
,
mw-dolomites
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
,
sellastock
,
mittagstal
