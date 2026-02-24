Previous
2026-02-24 the air was alive by mona65
Photo 3313

2026-02-24 the air was alive

Spectacular drama in the Dolomites today: fierce winds, magnificent clouds, and snow swirling off the cliffs. Surprisingly mild, though. Another superb ski day. And the mood is somewhere up at sky level.

For flash of red month: week 3 mood / emotions 😉
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Mona

@mona65
