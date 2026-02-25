Previous
2026-02-25 the calm after the spectacle by mona65
2026-02-25 the calm after the spectacle

Yesterday, the sky was all drama, today a flawless blue and another perfect day for skiing. Some solitary huts on Passo Gardena.

For flash of red month; week 4; mood / emotions 😉 while skiing in these conditions, always in perfect mood.
Mona

@mona65
