Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3314
2026-02-25 the calm after the spectacle
Yesterday, the sky was all drama, today a flawless blue and another perfect day for skiing. Some solitary huts on Passo Gardena.
For flash of red month; week 4; mood / emotions 😉 while skiing in these conditions, always in perfect mood.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
3492
photos
308
followers
58
following
907% complete
View this month »
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th February 2026 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardena
,
mw-italy
,
mw-sella
,
mw-dolomites
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
,
passo
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close