2026-02-27 early celebration of gufi-tree day by mona65
2026-02-27 early celebration of gufi-tree day

On March 5th, six years ago we met Caterina @caterina and her husband at the gufi-tree (owl-tree) at Punta Trieste near Corvara, just a few days before the Virus closed down everything. A lot happened in the last 6 years, not only a worldwide pandemic. So today we skied to the gufi-tree again on our ski excursion to celebrate a 365 friendship, even if we did not meet in person.
Here you can see what the scene looked like 1 and 5 years ago. https://365project.org/mona65/365/2025-03-05 / https://365project.org/mona65/365/2020-03-05
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Mona

gloria jones ace
Fabulous!
February 27th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Bright wintery day. The owls seem happy. A good memory.
February 27th, 2026  
