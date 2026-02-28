Sign up
Previous
Photo 3317
2026-02-28 long road home
Driving smoothly home from the Dolomites in Italy to our place in central Switzerland. Countless curves, bridges, and tunnels along the way, yet not a single obstacle. Safely back home after a wonderful week of skiing.
One last picture for my flash of red month 2026.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Mona
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that's been my resolution for the past few years,...
Tags
tunnel
,
mw-26
,
for2026
,
mw-for2026
