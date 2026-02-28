Previous
2026-02-28 long road home by mona65
Photo 3317

2026-02-28 long road home


Driving smoothly home from the Dolomites in Italy to our place in central Switzerland. Countless curves, bridges, and tunnels along the way, yet not a single obstacle. Safely back home after a wonderful week of skiing.

One last picture for my flash of red month 2026.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact