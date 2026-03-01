Previous
flash of red month 2026 by mona65
flash of red month 2026

And here is mine,...

Huge thanks goes out to Ann @olivetreeann for orchestrating yet another flash of red month!

And warm congratulations to everyone who completed Flash of Red Month 2026.
Mona

Update 2026:...Year N°12! I do intend to take my camera in hand more often again. But that’s been my resolution for the past few years,...
Susan Wakely
Fabulous calendar.
March 1st, 2026  
Tia
Love love the chequerboard effect you have achieved. Fav
March 1st, 2026  
Dixie Goode
This is amazing. One of these years I really want to try this chess board look but I never manage to be that organized
March 1st, 2026  
