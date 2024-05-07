Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
Carl!
They're going to say it'll be better when you learn to ignore it. Don't listen to them. Hold on to it, remember it... Don't let yourself forget it. Lastly, sharing is overrated.
-Carl
(He never said the last sentence, but he was thinking it)
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona Chrome
@monachorome
Monochrome only images. Advice and suggestions are appreciated.
24
photos
6
followers
11
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
18th April 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
carl
,
sharing
,
pudding
,
walking-dead
Wendy
ace
Well done. The story is a match. Like wine and cheese, they mingle together perfectly.
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close