Carl! by monachorome
Carl!

They're going to say it'll be better when you learn to ignore it. Don't listen to them. Hold on to it, remember it... Don't let yourself forget it. Lastly, sharing is overrated.

-Carl

(He never said the last sentence, but he was thinking it)
7th May 2024

Mona Chrome

Wendy ace
Well done. The story is a match. Like wine and cheese, they mingle together perfectly.
May 7th, 2024  
