Previous
93 / 365
You Missed
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
1
Mona Chrome
@monachorome
Monochrome only images. Advice and suggestions are appreciated.
93
photos
10
followers
13
following
25% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
15th July 2024 7:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Wendy
ace
It takes balls to stand up after being shot and raise your fist high in the air in solidarity for America. .It also take guts to post this here. I would fav it X a billion if I could. Great documentary still life.
July 15th, 2024
