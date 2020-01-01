Sign up
246 / 365
Happy 2020
May your New Year be full of rainbows! Peace, health and happiness for you and all your loved ones.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
365
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th December 2019 1:02pm
Tags
park
,
fountain
,
rainbow
