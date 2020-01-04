Sign up
249 / 365
White swan
Posing kindly for the camera.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
249
photos
28
followers
27
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th December 2019 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
animal
,
swan
Jim Dunn
I like the way you've captured water droplets on the underside of its neck.
January 4th, 2020
Monica
@mactryx
Thanks a lot!
January 4th, 2020
