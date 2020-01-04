Previous
White swan by monicac
249 / 365

White swan

Posing kindly for the camera.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Jim Dunn
I like the way you've captured water droplets on the underside of its neck.
January 4th, 2020  
Monica
@mactryx Thanks a lot!
January 4th, 2020  
