260 / 365
I found it!
This police dog was showing how they look for drugs. She had to find a little drug bag hidden inside one of the bags. She did it perfectly.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
2
365
E-M10MarkII
12th January 2020 1:31pm
dog
,
police
,
exhibition
