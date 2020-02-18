Sign up
Nut
For the macro challenge
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
3
2
365
E-M10MarkII
18th February 2020 5:05pm
Tags
macro-nuts
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely details and capture
February 18th, 2020
Monica
@ziggy77
Thanks a lot!
February 18th, 2020
