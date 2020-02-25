Previous
Next
Hard work by monicac
301 / 365

Hard work

My youngest pupils' book reports. They have done their best so I'm really pleased.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful sight. Do you carry these home with you to grade? I taught preschool before I retired and my husband used to call me “bag lady.” Lol
February 25th, 2020  
Monica
@mzzhope Thanks! No, I graded them at school (I use the commuter train, so taking these home would be really un practical). I put them in the bag to carry them from the classroom to the department office.
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise