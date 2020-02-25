Sign up
Previous
Next
301 / 365
Hard work
My youngest pupils' book reports. They have done their best so I'm really pleased.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
2
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
301
photos
32
followers
29
following
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Tags
school
,
cardboard
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wonderful sight. Do you carry these home with you to grade? I taught preschool before I retired and my husband used to call me “bag lady.” Lol
February 25th, 2020
Monica
@mzzhope
Thanks! No, I graded them at school (I use the commuter train, so taking these home would be really un practical). I put them in the bag to carry them from the classroom to the department office.
February 25th, 2020
