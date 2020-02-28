Sign up
Golden sunrise
There is a cloud of dust over us, which makes your eyes and mouth dry... but it gave a beautiful golden tone to the sunrise.
Taken from a moving train, with a phone.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
landscape-24
,
scenesoftheroad-16
