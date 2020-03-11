And now what?

These are the main parts of the municipal falla, which were already in the process of being assembled. Unfortunately, yesterday it was announced that all festivities will be "postponed", in the hope that we can stop the coronavirus to spread. (Fallas is a very populous celebration, and thousands of people were expected, many of them from a highly infected area). The problem now is -apart from an economic one- where to store these huge monuments. Some of them are about 15m tall, and there are more than 300 around the city...

By the way, the mask was added last might - the artist has a sense of humour.