322 / 365
Singing in the Rain
It's raining today. This bird has been flying around the palm tree for a while and, when he has found a sheltered branch, he has started to sing his little heart out. Not the most melodious of songs, but it's intention that counts!
For the song title challenge. The very famous original song can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1ZYhVpdXbQ
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
322
photos
34
followers
31
following
322
1
365
E-M10MarkII
17th March 2020 10:37am
Public
bird
,
sing
,
songtitle-61
