Wash your hands!
This seems to be the most sensible piece of advice right now.
For the mundane challenge.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
mundane-soap
Peter Dulis
ace
right on ...
March 21st, 2020
