330 / 365
Abstract
Playing with lines and reflections
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
330
photos
33
followers
31
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
bkb in the city
Well done
March 25th, 2020
