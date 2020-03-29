Previous
Hi, there! by monicac
334 / 365

Hi, there!

This dove perches in front of my window every morning. At first, it was terrified of me, and flew as sooon as I opened the window. Now, it's mostly curious.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

