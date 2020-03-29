Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
334 / 365
Hi, there!
This dove perches in front of my window every morning. At first, it was terrified of me, and flew as sooon as I opened the window. Now, it's mostly curious.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
334
photos
33
followers
31
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th March 2020 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close