338 / 365
Opening
The first flower of my geranium is about to open fully. I planted this geranium from a cutting when I pruned the "mother" plant. I'm so glad I did! The "mother" didn't survive the winter storms, but the baby here is thriving.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
0
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
338
photos
34
followers
31
following
92% complete
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd April 2020 9:19am
Tags
red
,
green
,
plant
,
flower
,
geranium
