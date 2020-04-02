Previous
Next
Opening by monicac
338 / 365

Opening

The first flower of my geranium is about to open fully. I planted this geranium from a cutting when I pruned the "mother" plant. I'm so glad I did! The "mother" didn't survive the winter storms, but the baby here is thriving.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise