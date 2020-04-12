Sign up
Previous
Next
348 / 365
Pink Gerbera
I love daisy-like flowers, they are so cheerful - especially gerberas, with their bright colours.
Happy Easter!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th April 2020 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pink
,
spring
,
daisy
,
gerbera
