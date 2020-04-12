Previous
Pink Gerbera by monicac
348 / 365

Pink Gerbera

I love daisy-like flowers, they are so cheerful - especially gerberas, with their bright colours.
Happy Easter!
Monica

Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
