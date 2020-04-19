Sign up
Calla Lily
Spring is here and the plants in my balcony are blooming.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
355
plant
flower
calla
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 19th, 2020
