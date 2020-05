Torres de Serranos

The "Serranos Towers" were built in the 14th century. They were one of the 12 gates of the wall around the city; nowadays, only two of the gates and some parts of the wall remain. Of course, the city has grown and nowadays they are not "gates" any more, they are in the city centre. There is still a door between them, which is always open. It's really amazing to walk there, knowing that people were already crossing this door more than 600 years ago.