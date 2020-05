Pigeon posing

This pigeon lives in the middle of the city, and is used to people giving her food, so she doesn't show any fear of humans. I got very close to take the picture, and she posed patiently for as long as I wanted her too. I'm only sorry that, as I was exercising, I didn't have any food to reward her for her help.

By the way, she must have had some accident in the past and lost her "toes", but it didn't seem to inconvenience her in any way.