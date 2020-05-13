Sign up
Photo 379
Half grass half wood
For the May half and half challenge.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
379
photos
41
followers
33
following
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th May 2020 8:13am
Tags
sooc
,
mayhalf20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great half and half shot.
May 13th, 2020
