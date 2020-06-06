Previous
Lamp by monicac
Photo 403

Lamp

For the mundane challenge. This lamp closes like a book to put the light off. To turn it on, you open the book, just like that, or you can also open it 360º. It provides a nice ambient light.
Monica

