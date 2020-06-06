Sign up
Photo 403
Lamp
For the mundane challenge. This lamp closes like a book to put the light off. To turn it on, you open the book, just like that, or you can also open it 360º. It provides a nice ambient light.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
403
photos
45
followers
37
following
Tags
light
,
sooc
,
mundane-lampshade
