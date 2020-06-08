Previous
Next
Hoya flower by monicac
Photo 405

Hoya flower

The first to open this year. These flowers are tiny in real life (about 1 cm each) and grow in clusters. If you look closely, you can see the drops of nectar they produce. And they smell divine!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise