Photo 417
Her Majesty, the Queen
The old alpha female died (of old age) while we were in lockdown, so this beauty is now the leader of the pack. I took the photo at midday, and it was very hot. She was resting in a cool spot, while the younger lionesses had to stay in the sun.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
animal
,
feline
,
lion
,
female
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 20th, 2020
Monica
@ziggy77
Thanks a lot!
June 20th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture. Fav!
June 20th, 2020
Monica
@mittens
Thank-you!
June 20th, 2020
