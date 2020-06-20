Previous
Her Majesty, the Queen by monicac
Photo 417

Her Majesty, the Queen

The old alpha female died (of old age) while we were in lockdown, so this beauty is now the leader of the pack. I took the photo at midday, and it was very hot. She was resting in a cool spot, while the younger lionesses had to stay in the sun.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 20th, 2020  
Monica
@ziggy77 Thanks a lot!
June 20th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture. Fav!
June 20th, 2020  
Monica
@mittens Thank-you!
June 20th, 2020  
