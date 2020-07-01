Sign up
Photo 428
Young meerkat
Posing kindly for the photo - just after he's been playing with the sand.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
Tags
portrait
animal
zoo
meerkat
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Beautiful pose resulting in such a sharp capture!
July 1st, 2020
