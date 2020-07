Beach huts

Every summer, these huts are set up on the beach so that people can change their clothes, and in the winter they are removed. This summer they are back - but, due to the coronavirus, they wouldn't be safe to use, as they can't be cleaned thoroughly after each use... so they are locked. Why, oh why, did they put them up in place, if they can't be used? (unless it's for people to take pictures of them, of course... )