Sightseeing in the time of coronavirus by monicac
Photo 439

Sightseeing in the time of coronavirus

Our lives are going back to normal step by step, and some tourists are starting to visit - wearing face masks and keeping social distance. In this family, the mum was consulting a paper map, while the daughter was using google maps. Talk about different generations!
I took the picture with the camera hanging from its strap at my hip, just pointing it towards the intended subject and hoping for the best, but without looking through the visor or screen - I was aiming for discretion. Although most of the images were terrible, some of them were OK; this allows to get some candid pictures which would be really hard otherwise, especially now with less people on the street. I wanted to capture people goiong about their business, not posing for the camera.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
120% complete

Ingrid
What a great picture it turned out to be! It is great that tourists are able to visit again. Also love the mom with the map and the girl with the phone :)
July 12th, 2020  
