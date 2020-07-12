Sightseeing in the time of coronavirus

Our lives are going back to normal step by step, and some tourists are starting to visit - wearing face masks and keeping social distance. In this family, the mum was consulting a paper map, while the daughter was using google maps. Talk about different generations!

I took the picture with the camera hanging from its strap at my hip, just pointing it towards the intended subject and hoping for the best, but without looking through the visor or screen - I was aiming for discretion. Although most of the images were terrible, some of them were OK; this allows to get some candid pictures which would be really hard otherwise, especially now with less people on the street. I wanted to capture people goiong about their business, not posing for the camera.