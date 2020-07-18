Previous
Keeping balance by monicac
Photo 445

Keeping balance

This little dragonfly was working with his whole body to keep his balance on this tiny branch. There were thicker ones around, which didn't move as much in the breeze, but this must be funnier - almost like a swing.
For the stop-action challenge.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Monica

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful details in this.
July 18th, 2020  
