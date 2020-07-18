Sign up
Photo 445
Keeping balance
This little dragonfly was working with his whole body to keep his balance on this tiny branch. There were thicker ones around, which didn't move as much in the breeze, but this must be funnier - almost like a swing.
For the stop-action challenge.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Monica
@monicac
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
technique-stopaction
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful details in this.
July 18th, 2020
