Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 449
Vespa
I like the contrast of the new-looking vespa and the ancient building. The vespa is parked (probably illegally) by the back door of the Corpus Christy Church, dating from the 16th century.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
449
photos
44
followers
38
following
123% complete
View this month »
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st July 2020 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
building
,
vespa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close