Previous
Next
Vespa by monicac
Photo 449

Vespa

I like the contrast of the new-looking vespa and the ancient building. The vespa is parked (probably illegally) by the back door of the Corpus Christy Church, dating from the 16th century.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise