Photo 460
Stylish
It was really sunny, and this lady found a solution. I just hope she doesn't take the boy's eye out...
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
460
photos
44
followers
38
following
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
30th July 2020 11:19am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hat
,
umbrella
,
style
,
street-71
,
scenesoftheroad-22
bruni
ace
Great find, but don't come too close. we could've used one of those little sun/rain hats. sunshine nothing but sunshine and then last night a rainstorm. rain for until Tuesday night. well the flowers will love it.
August 2nd, 2020
