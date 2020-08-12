Previous
Next
Square by monicac
Photo 470

Square

This is the heart of my neighbourhood.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Lovely, it looks pretty hot there
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise