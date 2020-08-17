Sign up
Photo 475
Hiding in plain sight
Can you see the crab? It is exactly the same colour and pattern as the sand, so it's really difficult to spot him.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
475
photos
45
followers
39
following
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th August 2020 1:15pm
sand
animal
beach
summer
crab
camouflage
Pat Thacker
Oh well spotted, it reminds me of a magic eye picture.
Lovely shot.
August 17th, 2020
