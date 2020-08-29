Sign up
Photo 487
Dendrobium
I love the soft colours in this dedro-phal.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
orchid
,
dendrobium
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful. Lovely capture.
August 29th, 2020
Monica
@mittens
Thank-you very much!
August 29th, 2020
