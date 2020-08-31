Sign up
Photo 489
Enjoying the last walks by the beach
Most people have holidays in August, meaning that they go back to work tomorrow - so they have to make the most of their last day at the beach.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
489
photos
46
followers
40
following
133% complete
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st August 2020 10:04am
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
walk
,
beach
,
summer
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty and inviting shot.
August 31st, 2020
