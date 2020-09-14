Previous
Hoya flowers drip nectar, so bees love them.
Nina Ganci
did not know that about Hoya! just planted my first one, and its still growing a vine. Not sure when the first flowers will bloom
September 14th, 2020  
Monica
@ninaganci Thanks! Mine didn't bloom for the first 2-3 years, but when they start, they do bloom a lot!
September 14th, 2020  
