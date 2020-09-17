Previous
Tiny flower by monicac
Tiny flower

For a weed, this one is rather cute; each little flower is less than 5mm.
For the weed macro challenge, and the nifty-fifty.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
