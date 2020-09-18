Sign up
Photo 507
If I keep still, she won't see me...
At first, this little lizard was terrified of me and tried to flee. Then he changed his tactic and decided to stop moving, in the hope that I wouldn't see it.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th September 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
lizard
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture and I really like your title. Fav!
September 18th, 2020
