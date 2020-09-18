Previous
Next
If I keep still, she won't see me... by monicac
Photo 507

If I keep still, she won't see me...

At first, this little lizard was terrified of me and tried to flee. Then he changed his tactic and decided to stop moving, in the hope that I wouldn't see it.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture and I really like your title. Fav!
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise