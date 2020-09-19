Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 508
Green parrot
This little green parrot seems really interested in me and my camera. Maybe he wants to pursue a modelling career.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
3
1
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
508
photos
46
followers
40
following
139% complete
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th September 2020 9:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
parrot
,
bird
,
animal
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 19th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture of such a sweet looking bird. Fav!
September 19th, 2020
Monica
@bkbinthecity
@mittens
Thanks! Glad you like it!
September 19th, 2020
