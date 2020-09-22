Sign up
Bird
A bird sitting on the palm tree in front of my house this morning. SOOC except for a crop.
22nd September 2020
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back!
bird
silhouette
Lin
ace
LOVE this! Fav!
September 22nd, 2020
Monica
@linnypinny
Thanks a lot! Glad you like it!
September 22nd, 2020
