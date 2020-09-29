Previous
Sunrise by monicac
Photo 518

Sunrise

It's nice to have breakfast looking at this sky.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
141% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous.
September 29th, 2020  
Monica
@mittens Thanks a lot
September 29th, 2020  
