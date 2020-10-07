Sign up
Photo 526
Camera shy
This bug was looking at me attentively until he saw the camera. Then he turned his back. Definitely he didn't want his photo taken.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
1
0
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th October 2020 2:11pm
Tags
macro
,
bug
,
sooc
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love your title. Great capture.
October 7th, 2020
