Previous
Next
Masked art by monicac
Photo 602

Masked art

My 15-year-old pupils have been doing an art project, consisting in copying famous portraits and adding them a mask. I find it hilarious how Van Gogh, after having cut his own ear, can't wear the mask properly.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Monica

@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olly Hitchen
Hahaha these are brilliant!!
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise