Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 602
Masked art
My 15-year-old pupils have been doing an art project, consisting in copying famous portraits and adding them a mask. I find it hilarious how Van Gogh, after having cut his own ear, can't wear the mask properly.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Monica
@monicac
Hello again! I completed a 365 project some years ago, and now have decided to try it again. It's nice to be back! My photo(s) on the...
602
photos
51
followers
46
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st December 2020 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
school
,
art
Olly Hitchen
Hahaha these are brilliant!!
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close